Boy, 4, suffered 'massive amount of trauma' in Broomfield homicide
A 4-year-old Broomfield boy was found dead Thursday after suffering what police described as a "massive amount of trauma," and a 25-year-old relative is now jailed facing a felony homicide charge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongmontFYI.
Comments
Add your comments below
Broomfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ridge Home Information (Dec '06)
|Apr 21
|Ben
|63
|Louisville Music Thread
|Apr 5
|Musikologist
|1
|Local Best Buy employees try to catch shoplifte... (Aug '09)
|Apr 3
|Microtheftcenter
|64
|Littleton's Jack-n-Grill has closed
|Mar 29
|Jami
|1
|Listen live talk radio Wilkes Barre/Scranton Pa
|Mar '17
|Jack
|1
|Weird 33 mins ago 3:31 p.m.Woman arrested at Me...
|Mar '17
|07 Mustang
|3
|Medicaid Dermatologist in Denver?? (Jan '14)
|Mar '17
|Colorado lady
|6
Find what you want!
Search Broomfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC