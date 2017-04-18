Boulder weather: High of 69 with stro...

Boulder weather: High of 69 with strong winds

Five-day forecast Check out what weather is in store for the Boulder County area here National Weather Service See what the National Weather service is predicting here 24-Hour satellite Watch NOAA's 24-hour satellite image here Real-time conditions See what Boulder's weather is like now at the National Center for Atmospheric Research here Today's forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 69 and winds 16 to 21 mph with gusts as high as 31 mph. The overnight low is expected to be near 40. Thursday's forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 69 and a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.

