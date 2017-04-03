Boulder firm Root House Studio design...

Boulder firm Root House Studio designs Broomfield open space park

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Broomfield Enterprise

To view details about the McKay/Lambertson Open Lands Plan, visit broomfield.org and go to Open Space and Trails in the Departments tab. A park overlooking McKay Lake, that will integrate nature within the space, recently received a $350,000 grant that will ensure all planned features become a reality.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Broomfield Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Broomfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Louisville Music Thread Apr 5 Musikologist 1
News Local Best Buy employees try to catch shoplifte... (Aug '09) Apr 3 Microtheftcenter 64
News Littleton's Jack-n-Grill has closed Mar 29 Jami 1
Listen live talk radio Wilkes Barre/Scranton Pa Mar 20 Jack 1
News Weird 33 mins ago 3:31 p.m.Woman arrested at Me... Mar 12 07 Mustang 3
Medicaid Dermatologist in Denver?? (Jan '14) Mar '17 Colorado lady 6
News 8 arrested in alleged Arvada kidnapping, assault Feb '17 weanniedog 1
See all Broomfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Broomfield Forum Now

Broomfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Broomfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Final Four
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Broomfield, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,929 • Total comments across all topics: 280,190,858

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC