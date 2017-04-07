At Home: Fairy gardens captivate imaginations

Michelle Peebles, of Broomfield, Colo., and children made a fairy garden at their home to commemorate her 12-year-old daughter, Amanda, who died of complications following a rare form of cancer. Victoria Hannley, of Tuscon, Ariz., who writes the DIY blog "Dazzled While Frazzled," created the fairy garden with objects left over from her daughter's birthday party and an empty tin soup can.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.