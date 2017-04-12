Armed robber flees Broomfield liquor store on foot with cash
The armed robbery happened at about 10:30 p.m., and the robber fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash in an orange bag, which he had provided to the clerk while demanding money, police said. The robber is described as a white man age 20 to 25. He was wearing black pants, dark tennis shoes, a white and gray hoodie and a dark handkerchief covering his face.
