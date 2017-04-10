A Precious Child raises nearly $500,000 at annual gala

Masked gala attendees helped raise more than $480,000 for A Precious Child April 1. More than 460 people attended the April 1 black-tie event, some faces hidden by Venetian masks, at the Omni Interlocken Resort. The evening began with a VIP reception sponsored by longtime supporter, Kirsty Martinez of Keller Williams Preferred Realty that included a performance by one of A Precious Child's giveARTS scholarship recipients, Leslie Melendez, playing the cello.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Broomfield Enterprise.