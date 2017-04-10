A Precious Child raises nearly $500,0...

A Precious Child raises nearly $500,000 at annual gala

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Broomfield Enterprise

Masked gala attendees helped raise more than $480,000 for A Precious Child April 1. More than 460 people attended the April 1 black-tie event, some faces hidden by Venetian masks, at the Omni Interlocken Resort. The evening began with a VIP reception sponsored by longtime supporter, Kirsty Martinez of Keller Williams Preferred Realty that included a performance by one of A Precious Child's giveARTS scholarship recipients, Leslie Melendez, playing the cello.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Broomfield Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Broomfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Louisville Music Thread Apr 5 Musikologist 1
News Local Best Buy employees try to catch shoplifte... (Aug '09) Apr 3 Microtheftcenter 64
News Littleton's Jack-n-Grill has closed Mar 29 Jami 1
Listen live talk radio Wilkes Barre/Scranton Pa Mar 20 Jack 1
News Weird 33 mins ago 3:31 p.m.Woman arrested at Me... Mar '17 07 Mustang 3
Medicaid Dermatologist in Denver?? (Jan '14) Mar '17 Colorado lady 6
News 8 arrested in alleged Arvada kidnapping, assault Feb '17 weanniedog 1
See all Broomfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Broomfield Forum Now

Broomfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Broomfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
 

Broomfield, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,852 • Total comments across all topics: 280,245,405

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC