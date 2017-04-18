A life cut short, but in service to others, will be celebrated Friday
Lynnette Oser sat at her dining room table Tuesday with two of her son's friends as they smiled over pictures of Cody Oser and watched a video that will be played at his funeral. Propped up against the wall was photo of Oser, sandals clutched in one hand, strolling along the beach of Costa Rica where the sand meets the surf.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Broomfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ridge Home Information (Dec '06)
|Apr 21
|Ben
|63
|Louisville Music Thread
|Apr 5
|Musikologist
|1
|Local Best Buy employees try to catch shoplifte... (Aug '09)
|Apr 3
|Microtheftcenter
|64
|Littleton's Jack-n-Grill has closed
|Mar 29
|Jami
|1
|Listen live talk radio Wilkes Barre/Scranton Pa
|Mar '17
|Jack
|1
|Weird 33 mins ago 3:31 p.m.Woman arrested at Me...
|Mar '17
|07 Mustang
|3
|Medicaid Dermatologist in Denver?? (Jan '14)
|Mar '17
|Colorado lady
|6
Find what you want!
Search Broomfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC