Wine Country Network Accepting Registrations for 2017 International Ros Competition
Calling all Ros wine producers! Wine Country Network, Inc., producer of the Denver International Wine Competition, has announced a call for entries into the 3rd annual Drink Pink Vino International Ros Competition. This double-blind competition will take place on May 20 and 21, 2017, at the Omni Interlocken Resort in Broomfield, Colorado, and will be judged by some of Colorado's top sommeliers, master sommeliers and wine critics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wine Business Online.
Add your comments below
Broomfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Medicaid Dermatologist in Denver?? (Jan '14)
|16 hr
|Colorado lady
|6
|8 arrested in alleged Arvada kidnapping, assault
|Feb 25
|weanniedog
|1
|Man fatally stabs pit bull to stop dog fight (Aug '07)
|Feb 19
|Juliette
|516
|Yin and yang
|Feb 15
|Yin and yang
|1
|Thornton police department
|Jan '17
|Lilyberge
|1
|What happened to Grandma's Kitchen????
|Jan '17
|Erie-ite
|2
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|Dec '16
|Tobias
|1,137
Find what you want!
Search Broomfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC