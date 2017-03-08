Wine Country Network Accepting Regist...

Wine Country Network Accepting Registrations for 2017 International Ros Competition

26 min ago Read more: Wine Business Online

Calling all Ros wine producers! Wine Country Network, Inc., producer of the Denver International Wine Competition, has announced a call for entries into the 3rd annual Drink Pink Vino International Ros Competition. This double-blind competition will take place on May 20 and 21, 2017, at the Omni Interlocken Resort in Broomfield, Colorado, and will be judged by some of Colorado's top sommeliers, master sommeliers and wine critics.

Read more at Wine Business Online.

