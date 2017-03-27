Weather postpones lawn mower clinic in Broomfield
This is the 22nd year for United Church of Broomfield's clinic. It still is planned for the Saturdays of April 8 and April 22 at the church, 825 Kohl St. Drop-off time is from 8 to 10 a.m., with pick up by 1 p.m. Mowers should not be left before 8 a.m. Maintenance and clean-up will be performed on the first 75 mowers each week.
