Serious accident in Broomfield closes Colo. 7 near Sheridan

Wednesday Mar 15 Read more: Broomfield Enterprise

Broomfield police announced on Twitter that eastbound and westbound lanes are closed between Sheridan and Huron because of what police are calling a "serious accident" involving a Jeep and a van. Broomfield County Road 7 is also shut down north to West 169th Street.

