Randy Ahrens will seek Broomfield mayoral seat again
Randy Ahrens, Broomfield's longtime resident and current mayor, wants another term to complete some of the work he's begun. During his time as mayor, he launched several initiatives, including "State of the City" where he gives an annual update, Volunteer Appreciation Day, and the Broomfield 100, a program that encourages residents to enjoy nature and hike 100 miles of trail.
Broomfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|8 arrested in alleged Arvada kidnapping, assault
|Feb 25
|weanniedog
|1
|Man fatally stabs pit bull to stop dog fight (Aug '07)
|Feb 19
|Juliette
|516
|Yin and yang
|Feb 15
|Yin and yang
|1
|Thornton police department
|Jan '17
|Lilyberge
|1
|What happened to Grandma's Kitchen????
|Jan '17
|Erie-ite
|2
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|Dec '16
|Tobias
|1,137
|Toddler found with hypothermia, frostbite after...
|Dec '16
|Prq
|1
