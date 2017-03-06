Randy Ahrens will seek Broomfield may...

Randy Ahrens will seek Broomfield mayoral seat again

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Broomfield Enterprise

Randy Ahrens, Broomfield's longtime resident and current mayor, wants another term to complete some of the work he's begun. During his time as mayor, he launched several initiatives, including "State of the City" where he gives an annual update, Volunteer Appreciation Day, and the Broomfield 100, a program that encourages residents to enjoy nature and hike 100 miles of trail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Broomfield Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Broomfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 8 arrested in alleged Arvada kidnapping, assault Feb 25 weanniedog 1
News Man fatally stabs pit bull to stop dog fight (Aug '07) Feb 19 Juliette 516
Yin and yang Feb 15 Yin and yang 1
Thornton police department Jan '17 Lilyberge 1
What happened to Grandma's Kitchen???? Jan '17 Erie-ite 2
News Old evidence at new trial (May '06) Dec '16 Tobias 1,137
News Toddler found with hypothermia, frostbite after... Dec '16 Prq 1
See all Broomfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Broomfield Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Broomfield County was issued at March 06 at 6:03PM MST

Broomfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Broomfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Broomfield, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,987 • Total comments across all topics: 279,362,123

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC