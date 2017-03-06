Randy Ahrens will seek Broomfield mayoral seat again

Randy Ahrens, Broomfield's longtime resident and current mayor, wants another term to complete some of the work he's begun. During his time as mayor, he launched several initiatives, including "State of the City" where he gives an annual update, Volunteer Appreciation Day, and the Broomfield 100, a program that encourages residents to enjoy nature and hike 100 miles of trail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Broomfield Enterprise.