Rabies detected in skunk at Broomfiel...

Rabies detected in skunk at Broomfield's Lac Amora Park

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Broomfield Enterprise

The first skunk ever to test positive for rabies in Broomfield was found in the Lac Amora Park area this week. A resident alerted Broomfield Animal Control after noticing a skunk roaming around during the day, according to a news release from city and county spokeswoman Anne Lane.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Broomfield Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Broomfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 8 arrested in alleged Arvada kidnapping, assault Feb 25 weanniedog 1
News Man fatally stabs pit bull to stop dog fight (Aug '07) Feb 19 Juliette 516
Yin and yang Feb 15 Yin and yang 1
Thornton police department Jan '17 Lilyberge 1
What happened to Grandma's Kitchen???? Jan '17 Erie-ite 2
News Old evidence at new trial (May '06) Dec '16 Tobias 1,137
News Toddler found with hypothermia, frostbite after... Dec '16 Prq 1
See all Broomfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Broomfield Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Broomfield County was issued at March 06 at 9:51PM MST

Broomfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Broomfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Broomfield, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,650 • Total comments across all topics: 279,365,148

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC