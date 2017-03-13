Polis town hall draws 1,000 to Broomfield gym
A warm welcome and words of gratitude greeted Rep. Jared Polis in Broomfield where the congressman answered community questions at the first of two town halls Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongmontFYI.
Comments
Add your comments below
Broomfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weird 33 mins ago 3:31 p.m.Woman arrested at Me...
|Sun
|07 Mustang
|3
|Medicaid Dermatologist in Denver?? (Jan '14)
|Mar 8
|Colorado lady
|6
|8 arrested in alleged Arvada kidnapping, assault
|Feb 25
|weanniedog
|1
|Man fatally stabs pit bull to stop dog fight (Aug '07)
|Feb 19
|Juliette
|516
|Yin and yang
|Feb 15
|Yin and yang
|1
|Thornton police department
|Jan '17
|Lilyberge
|1
|What happened to Grandma's Kitchen????
|Jan '17
|Erie-ite
|2
Find what you want!
Search Broomfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC