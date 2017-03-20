Plague detected near Broomfield's Great Western Reservoir open space
Broomfield health officials reported "plague activity" near the Great Western Reservoir Open Space related to a prairie dog "die off." "This is the first incident of plague activity seen in Broomfield this season," a news release from Broomfield Public Health and Environment released Friday evening said.
