Pi day leads to pizza pie deals at local restaurants
Blaze Pizza, the LeBron James-backed fast-casual pizza restaurant, will celebrate by offering $3.14 whole pizzas all day. It has one Colorado location at 4700 W. 121st Ave. in Broomfield.
