Petition to recall Broomfield mayor pro-tem Greg Stokes approved
A petition to recall Mayor Pro Tem Greg Stokes was approved late last week and returned to the petitioners to gather signatures. It was the second petition, submitted and approved Friday, which Anthem residents filed with the Broomfield City and County Clerk's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Broomfield Enterprise.
