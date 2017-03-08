Pebble Beach Systems, Blue Lucy Team ...

Pebble Beach Systems, Blue Lucy Team on Beluga

Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: TV Technology

WEYBRIDGE, ENGLAND & BROOMFIELD, COLO.- The team of Pebble Beach Systems and Blue Lucy has come up with a new workflow engine, content management and video processing system, Beluga. Able to be integrated with Pebble's Marina automation system, Beluga offers targeted file delivery, content preparation and integrated QC workflows.

