Pebble Beach Systems, Blue Lucy Team on Beluga
WEYBRIDGE, ENGLAND & BROOMFIELD, COLO.- The team of Pebble Beach Systems and Blue Lucy has come up with a new workflow engine, content management and video processing system, Beluga. Able to be integrated with Pebble's Marina automation system, Beluga offers targeted file delivery, content preparation and integrated QC workflows.
