New program unveiled to help struggling Boulder families cover rent

Boulder and the Emergency Family Assistance Association, in partnership, are launching a pilot program designed to prevent homelessness among families with children. The program, called Keep Families Housed, follows a budget amendment that the City Council made last year in the interest of supporting families experiencing or on the brink of homelessness.

