New program unveiled to help struggling Boulder families cover rent
Boulder and the Emergency Family Assistance Association, in partnership, are launching a pilot program designed to prevent homelessness among families with children. The program, called Keep Families Housed, follows a budget amendment that the City Council made last year in the interest of supporting families experiencing or on the brink of homelessness.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colorado Daily.
Add your comments below
Broomfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weird 33 mins ago 3:31 p.m.Woman arrested at Me...
|Mar 12
|07 Mustang
|3
|Medicaid Dermatologist in Denver?? (Jan '14)
|Mar 8
|Colorado lady
|6
|8 arrested in alleged Arvada kidnapping, assault
|Feb 25
|weanniedog
|1
|Man fatally stabs pit bull to stop dog fight (Aug '07)
|Feb 19
|Juliette
|516
|Yin and yang
|Feb 15
|Yin and yang
|1
|Thornton police department
|Jan '17
|Lilyberge
|1
|What happened to Grandma's Kitchen????
|Jan '17
|Erie-ite
|2
Find what you want!
Search Broomfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC