Maya Claridge turned difficult experiences into a force for good
Legacy High School's Maya Claridge, playing Mrs. Lovett, performs a scene during a dress rehearsal for "Sweeney Todd" earlier this month. Over the past year, she's kept busy with a program she created called "Bullied to Bold," a state-wide tour where she talked to middle school students about her personal experience overcoming bullying, acting locally and professional and recording her own music.
