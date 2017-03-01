Man arrested in Longmont gas station robbery is suspect in 10 more
A man arrested on suspicion of robbing a Longmont gas station on Friday evening is also a suspect in about 10 other similar robberies. Boulder County Jail records indicate Benjamin Jose Martinez, 33, is being held on suspicion of aggravated robbery, felony menacing and theft.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Comments
Add your comments below
Broomfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|8 arrested in alleged Arvada kidnapping, assault
|Feb 25
|weanniedog
|1
|Man fatally stabs pit bull to stop dog fight (Aug '07)
|Feb 19
|Juliette
|516
|Yin and yang
|Feb 15
|Yin and yang
|1
|Thornton police department
|Jan '17
|Lilyberge
|1
|What happened to Grandma's Kitchen????
|Jan '17
|Erie-ite
|2
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|Dec '16
|Tobias
|1,137
|Toddler found with hypothermia, frostbite after...
|Dec '16
|Prq
|1
Find what you want!
Search Broomfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC