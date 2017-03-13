Malaysia's Media Prima Television Network Goes on Air with New...

Media Prima's four leading channels including TV3, Malaysia's most watched channel, TV9, 8TV and ntv7, went on air at the end of December following the transition to Marina and Dolphin. The new infrastructure, which was implemented with the assistance of Malaysian systems integrator, Tiara Vision Sdn Bhd, controls the playout of 4 channels with complete redundancy.

