Malaysia's Media Prima Television Network Goes on Air with New...
Media Prima's four leading channels including TV3, Malaysia's most watched channel, TV9, 8TV and ntv7, went on air at the end of December following the transition to Marina and Dolphin. The new infrastructure, which was implemented with the assistance of Malaysian systems integrator, Tiara Vision Sdn Bhd, controls the playout of 4 channels with complete redundancy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadcastNewsroom.
Add your comments below
Broomfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weird 33 mins ago 3:31 p.m.Woman arrested at Me...
|Mar 12
|07 Mustang
|3
|Medicaid Dermatologist in Denver?? (Jan '14)
|Mar 8
|Colorado lady
|6
|8 arrested in alleged Arvada kidnapping, assault
|Feb 25
|weanniedog
|1
|Man fatally stabs pit bull to stop dog fight (Aug '07)
|Feb 19
|Juliette
|516
|Yin and yang
|Feb 15
|Yin and yang
|1
|Thornton police department
|Jan '17
|Lilyberge
|1
|What happened to Grandma's Kitchen????
|Jan '17
|Erie-ite
|2
Find what you want!
Search Broomfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC