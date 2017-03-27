Longmont's EnerSys hosting aerospace symposium April 19
The Longmont Aerospace Symposium will be held April 19 at the Plaza Convention Center, 1850 Industrial Circle, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Industry leaders - including officials from EnerSys, Lockheed Martin, Orbital, Boeing and NASA - will speak at the public event. Updates will be given on missions to Mars and the role Longmont businesses have played in them.
