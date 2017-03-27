Longmont's EnerSys hosting aerospace symposium April 19

The Longmont Aerospace Symposium will be held April 19 at the Plaza Convention Center, 1850 Industrial Circle, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Industry leaders - including officials from EnerSys, Lockheed Martin, Orbital, Boeing and NASA - will speak at the public event. Updates will be given on missions to Mars and the role Longmont businesses have played in them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.