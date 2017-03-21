Longmont starting volunteer emergency...

Longmont starting volunteer emergency response team training April 1

The next free session runs 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. four Saturdays in April, starting April 1 at the Longmont Senior Center, 910 Longs Peak Ave. According to a city news release, team members learn to take care of themselves and to help others in their communities until first responders arrive. The full course is needed in order to complete training.

