Longmont police notes: Unconscious teen put in car trunk
Longmont officers were dispatched at 8:25 a.m. Thursday to the 1600 block of Ken Pratt Boulevard on the report of a burglary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongmontFYI.
Comments
Add your comments below
Broomfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Littleton's Jack-n-Grill has closed
|Wed
|Jami
|1
|Listen live talk radio Wilkes Barre/Scranton Pa
|Mar 20
|Jack
|1
|Weird 33 mins ago 3:31 p.m.Woman arrested at Me...
|Mar 12
|07 Mustang
|3
|Medicaid Dermatologist in Denver?? (Jan '14)
|Mar 8
|Colorado lady
|6
|8 arrested in alleged Arvada kidnapping, assault
|Feb '17
|weanniedog
|1
|Man fatally stabs pit bull to stop dog fight (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Juliette
|516
|Yin and yang
|Feb '17
|Yin and yang
|1
Find what you want!
Search Broomfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC