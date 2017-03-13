Lafayette police: Woman punched param...

Lafayette police: Woman punched paramedic after craft beer, vanilla extract

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Daily Camera

A 28-year-old woman was arrested by Lafayette police over the weekend when she reportedly got drunk on 8 ounces of vanilla extract and a beer and then punched a paramedic in the nose while he was trying to treat her. According to an arrest affidavit, police were called to an apartment in the 1400 block of Cimarron Drive in Lafayette for a disturbance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Broomfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Weird 33 mins ago 3:31 p.m.Woman arrested at Me... Mar 12 07 Mustang 3
Medicaid Dermatologist in Denver?? (Jan '14) Mar 8 Colorado lady 6
News 8 arrested in alleged Arvada kidnapping, assault Feb 25 weanniedog 1
News Man fatally stabs pit bull to stop dog fight (Aug '07) Feb 19 Juliette 516
Yin and yang Feb 15 Yin and yang 1
Thornton police department Jan '17 Lilyberge 1
What happened to Grandma's Kitchen???? Jan '17 Erie-ite 2
See all Broomfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Broomfield Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Broomfield County was issued at March 15 at 2:15PM MDT

Broomfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Broomfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Broomfield, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,416 • Total comments across all topics: 279,574,249

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC