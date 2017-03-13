Lafayette police: Woman punched paramedic after craft beer, vanilla extract
A 28-year-old woman was arrested by Lafayette police over the weekend when she reportedly got drunk on 8 ounces of vanilla extract and a beer and then punched a paramedic in the nose while he was trying to treat her. According to an arrest affidavit, police were called to an apartment in the 1400 block of Cimarron Drive in Lafayette for a disturbance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Broomfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weird 33 mins ago 3:31 p.m.Woman arrested at Me...
|Mar 12
|07 Mustang
|3
|Medicaid Dermatologist in Denver?? (Jan '14)
|Mar 8
|Colorado lady
|6
|8 arrested in alleged Arvada kidnapping, assault
|Feb 25
|weanniedog
|1
|Man fatally stabs pit bull to stop dog fight (Aug '07)
|Feb 19
|Juliette
|516
|Yin and yang
|Feb 15
|Yin and yang
|1
|Thornton police department
|Jan '17
|Lilyberge
|1
|What happened to Grandma's Kitchen????
|Jan '17
|Erie-ite
|2
Find what you want!
Search Broomfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC