Lafayette police: Woman punched paramedic after craft beer, vanilla extract

A 28-year-old woman was arrested by Lafayette police over the weekend when she reportedly got drunk on 8 ounces of vanilla extract and a beer and then punched a paramedic in the nose while he was trying to treat her. According to an arrest affidavit, police were called to an apartment in the 1400 block of Cimarron Drive in Lafayette for a disturbance.

