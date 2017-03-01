Goat head found in Broomfield cemetery

The head was found at 10:30 a.m. on Monday at the Olinger Evergreen Cemetery at 200 East 168th Ave., said Joleen Reefe, Broomfield police spokeswoman. She declined to comment about a KCNC-Channel 4 report that the goat head was somehow connected to Adams County Magistrate Francis Simonet, spurring special security measures at the courthouse.

