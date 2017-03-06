Frustrated Broomfield Residents Weigh Options in Fracking Dispute

Last week's 6-3 vote by the Broomfield City Council to "postpone indefinitely" any action on a proposed moratorium on oil and gas drilling, despite widespread support for such a measure, has left neighborhood organizers puzzling over their next move in the local fracking wars. To some, the five-month hiatus on new rigs was an important option to keep on the table - and a vital bit of leverage in ongoing negotiations with Extraction Oil & Gas , which has been seeking to drill up to 139 wells at four sites near residential areas.

