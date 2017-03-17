Five suburbs outrun Denver for population gains in recovery

A lot of attention is paid to how fast Denver's population is growing, and the city attracted a disproportionate share of newcomers to Colorado during the recovery, especially millennials seeking an urban experience. But a study from Lawnstarter found five suburbs added people at a faster clip than Denver, and what they shared in common was an ability to add homes and apartments Lone Tree, at 19 percent, had the fastest rate of population growth between 2010 and 2015 out of two dozen Denver suburbs studied, according to Lawnstarter, which relied on population counts from the American Community Survey by the U.S. Census Bureau between 2010 and 2015.

