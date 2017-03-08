Developer plans senior housing on sit...

Developer plans senior housing on site of iconic Fruehauf's store

Wednesday Mar 8

Real estate developer Don Altman of Boulder has acquired the property that houses Fruehauf's, an outdoor-furniture store that has been in business in Boulder since 1977. Altman plans to build affordable housing for people 65 and older at the nearly two-acre site at 1665 33rd St., saying that construction is "a few years away.

