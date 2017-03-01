Details of new Broomfield elementary ...

Details of new Broomfield elementary school emerge

2 hrs ago Read more: Broomfield Enterprise

Visit adams12.org/anthemboundary to learn more about the boundary process and to take the guiding principles survey. The survey must be completed by March 12. Parents and community members learned more about the new Anthem PreK-8 school, including a timeline for construction, at a meeting last week at the Parkside Community Center.

