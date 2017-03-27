Denver shifting toward natural playgr...

Denver shifting toward natural playgrounds

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Denver Post

Those old playgrounds in Denver parks might look a bit different in the coming years when it's time for them to be replaced as the Parks and Recreation department is focusing on nature play options in its parks. Natural playgrounds, made of recycled trees and boulders, have become a popular option over traditional playgrounds with slides, monkey bars and swings, and Denver Parks and Recreation has three natural playground projects planned.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Broomfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Littleton's Jack-n-Grill has closed 17 hr Jami 1
Listen live talk radio Wilkes Barre/Scranton Pa Mar 20 Jack 1
News Weird 33 mins ago 3:31 p.m.Woman arrested at Me... Mar 12 07 Mustang 3
Medicaid Dermatologist in Denver?? (Jan '14) Mar 8 Colorado lady 6
News 8 arrested in alleged Arvada kidnapping, assault Feb '17 weanniedog 1
News Man fatally stabs pit bull to stop dog fight (Aug '07) Feb '17 Juliette 516
Yin and yang Feb '17 Yin and yang 1
See all Broomfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Broomfield Forum Now

Broomfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Broomfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
 

Broomfield, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,018 • Total comments across all topics: 279,924,183

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC