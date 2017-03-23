Cyclist hurt in hit-and-run
The Colorado State Patrol is investigating the hit and run of cyclist that happened near Monarch Road and the IBM plant at about 1:45 p.m. on Saturday. Trooper Alisha Danko said the cyclist was taken to Boulder Community Health with unknown injuries.
