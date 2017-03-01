CU Boulder names Ken Koch new chief of police
Koch, who has served as the deputy chief for the past two years, was selected after an internal search named Koch and fellow CU Deputy Chief Randy Repola as finalists. "I am pleased with the direction that CUPD is heading and Ken has been instrumental in that leadership," said Vice Chancellor for Infrastructure and Safety David Kang.
