Colorado Businesses Continue to Face 'Drive By' Lawsuits Over ADA Accessibility
Plaintiffs have brought more than 150 lawsuits in federal court in Denver against Colorado businesses alleging violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act over the past year, following a national trend. These lawsuits allege that businesses have failed to make their facilities accessible to disabled persons, as Title III of the ADA requires.
Broomfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Littleton's Jack-n-Grill has closed
|Wed
|Jami
|1
|Listen live talk radio Wilkes Barre/Scranton Pa
|Mar 20
|Jack
|1
|Weird 33 mins ago 3:31 p.m.Woman arrested at Me...
|Mar 12
|07 Mustang
|3
|Medicaid Dermatologist in Denver?? (Jan '14)
|Mar 8
|Colorado lady
|6
|8 arrested in alleged Arvada kidnapping, assault
|Feb '17
|weanniedog
|1
|Man fatally stabs pit bull to stop dog fight (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Juliette
|516
|Yin and yang
|Feb '17
|Yin and yang
|1
