Colorado Businesses Continue to Face ...

Colorado Businesses Continue to Face 'Drive By' Lawsuits Over ADA Accessibility

Plaintiffs have brought more than 150 lawsuits in federal court in Denver against Colorado businesses alleging violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act over the past year, following a national trend. These lawsuits allege that businesses have failed to make their facilities accessible to disabled persons, as Title III of the ADA requires.

