Broomfield's WhiteWave, Danone merger clears regulatory hurdle

The $10 billion merger of Broomfield's WhiteWave and French multinational Danone will move forward after an agreement was reached with the U.S. Department of Justice in which Danone will sell off its U.S. dairy subsidiary Stonyfield. Organic industry group Cornucopia Institute in August filed a complaint with anti-trust regulators to block the deal, saying it would concentrate too much control of the organic milk industry in the United States.

