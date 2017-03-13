Broomfield's Discovery Church, Flatirons Habitat for Humanity hope to broaden affordable housing
Steve Cuss, pastor of Discovery Christian Church, holds a white board as he explains plans for the church's property to a break-out session at an affordable housing conference last week. Discovery Christian Church is moving forward with plans to enhance its current property, including building Habitat for Humanity homes, counseling space and a new youth center.
