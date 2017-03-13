Broomfield Police search for missing veteran
Cory Hixson, 33, was last seen on foot in the area of West Midway Boulevard and Via Varra Drive in Broomfield Saturday night. He has a traumatic brain injury and suffers from memory loss.
