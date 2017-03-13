Broomfield Korean veteran receives medals 65 years after war
Louis Barrientos collection of Korean War memorabilia includes this photo from 1951 of himself, standing a left, and fellow soldiers. More than 65 years after he served in the United States Army, Broomfield veteran Lou Barrientos was awarded the medals he earned fighting in the Korean War.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Broomfield Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Broomfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weird 33 mins ago 3:31 p.m.Woman arrested at Me...
|Sun
|07 Mustang
|3
|Medicaid Dermatologist in Denver?? (Jan '14)
|Mar 8
|Colorado lady
|6
|8 arrested in alleged Arvada kidnapping, assault
|Feb 25
|weanniedog
|1
|Man fatally stabs pit bull to stop dog fight (Aug '07)
|Feb 19
|Juliette
|516
|Yin and yang
|Feb 15
|Yin and yang
|1
|Thornton police department
|Jan '17
|Lilyberge
|1
|What happened to Grandma's Kitchen????
|Jan '17
|Erie-ite
|2
Find what you want!
Search Broomfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC