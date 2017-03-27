Boulder weather: High of 64 today wit...

Boulder weather: High of 64 today with up to 7 inches of snow on Friday

Five-day forecast Check out what weather is in store for the Boulder County area here National Weather Service See what the National Weather service is predicting here 24-Hour satellite Watch NOAA's 24-hour satellite image here Real-time conditions See what Boulder's weather is like now at the National Center for Atmospheric Research here Boulder should see highs climb into the 60s today but could see up to 7 inches of snow on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

