Boulder weather: High of 41 with some strong winds

Five-day forecast Check out what weather is in store for the Boulder County area here National Weather Service See what the National Weather service is predicting here 24-Hour satellite Watch NOAA's 24-hour satellite image here Real-time conditions See what Boulder's weather is like now at the National Center for Atmospheric Research here Today's forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 41 and winds 8 to 18 mph with gusts as high as 28 mph. The overnight low is expected to be near 25. Thursday's forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 49 and winds 8 to 11 mph with gusts as high as 17 mph.

