Boulder Valley, St. Vrain Valley parents of dyslexic students want earlier identification, support

Tobin Oakley, a second-grader at Birch Elementary in Broomfield, is tutored by literacy interventionist Carl Morreale on March 9. Identifying "incubator" schools that will try different intervention models at Erie, Hygiene and Central elementary schools and Westview Middle School Planning to hire a half-time literacy interventionist at each ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongmontFYI.