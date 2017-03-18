8 Tips to reduce exposure to plague a...

8 Tips to reduce exposure to plague as first incident is recorded this season

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Denver Post

Broomfield Public Health and Environment reported its first plague incident Friday as prairie dogs died off in the Great Western Reservoir Open Space, northwest of Standley Lake. Plague occurs naturally in Colorado, commonly spreading from infected fleas to animals and people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Broomfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Listen live talk radio Wilkes Barre/Scranton Pa 2 hr Jack 1
News Weird 33 mins ago 3:31 p.m.Woman arrested at Me... Mar 12 07 Mustang 3
Medicaid Dermatologist in Denver?? (Jan '14) Mar 8 Colorado lady 6
News 8 arrested in alleged Arvada kidnapping, assault Feb 25 weanniedog 1
News Man fatally stabs pit bull to stop dog fight (Aug '07) Feb 19 Juliette 516
Yin and yang Feb '17 Yin and yang 1
Thornton police department Jan '17 Lilyberge 1
See all Broomfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Broomfield Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Broomfield County was issued at March 20 at 2:41PM MDT

Broomfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Broomfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Broomfield, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,476 • Total comments across all topics: 279,690,876

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC