Water Dreams artist reception is March 3
The Broomfield Public Art Committee is inviting the public to meet Annette Coleman, the artist who created the new mosaic called Water Dreams in the new Health and Human Services Building. Coleman was born in Denver and lives in Littleton where she has a hugely-successful fine art career.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Broomfield Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Broomfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thornton police department
|Jan 19
|Lilyberge
|1
|What happened to Grandma's Kitchen????
|Jan 17
|Erie-ite
|2
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|Dec '16
|Tobias
|1,137
|Toddler found with hypothermia, frostbite after...
|Dec '16
|Prq
|1
|Why are the PA State Police robbing the gas tax...
|Dec '16
|Caughey Cathy
|1
|Local restaurant chain closes after CEO's arrest (Jul '10)
|Sep '16
|Regolith Based Li...
|31
|Broomfield teacher testifies in his defense dur... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|irahs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Broomfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC