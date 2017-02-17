Utah-based glass recycler to celebrate opening of plant in Broomfield
A grand-opening event set for 1:30 to 4 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 22, will feature Lt. Gov. Donna Lynne, recycling demonstrations and tours of the plant at 11331 Dillon Road.
