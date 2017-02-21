Teen hit by car near Legacy High School
A 17-year-old Legacy High School student was taken to a local hospital Wednesday morning after he was struck by an SUV near Legacy. The Broomfield Police Department and North Metro Fire Rescue District responded to the incident, which occurred at 7:10 a.m. Broomfield police spokeswoman Joleen Reefe said the boy was struck in the cross walk in front of the school near Zuni Street and Westlake Drive.
