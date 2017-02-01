Task force will form to add oil, gas section to Comp Plan

A task force to amend the Broomfield Comprehensive Plan is underway after city council dissected a resolution that will come up for a vote in two weeks. Mayor Pro Tem Greg Stokes and Councilwoman Sharon Tessier presented a resolution at Tuesday night's oil and gas study session that will add a section to the Broomfield Comprehensive Plan regarding oil and gas development - a topic that was left out of the initial plan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Broomfield Enterprise.