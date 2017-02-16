Spatial Names Worldwide Sales VP

1 hr ago Read more: Techrockies.com

Broomfield, Colorado-based 3D design software developer Spatial Corp. announced this morning that it has named Mark Williams as the company's new Vice President of Worldwide Sales. Williams has served at such firms as PCC, ENOVIA, and Blue Pillar, according to the company.

