Pro-Shot: The String Cheese Incident Shares 'Black Market' Video Featuring Big Gigantic
On December 29 The String Cheese Incident started a home state three-night New Year's Run at 1st Bank Center in Broomfield, Colorado. The show contained a Big Gigantic Incident set featuring Colorado-based duo Big Gigantic and SCI performing together.
