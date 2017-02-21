pews - Feb. 23 - Feb. 25

pews - Feb. 23 - Feb. 25

Holy Comforter will host a community summit from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 22, to engage local organizations and learn about resources for domestic violence victims. A light supper will be provided, and leaders from Arising Hope, SPAN and the Broomfield Police Department will join the even.

