Official Audio: The String Cheese Incident Shares Winter 2017 Selections
Colorado jam act The String Cheese Incident has rolled out a new playlist freely streamable via the band's Soundcloud page . Winter 2017 Selections features six tracks including a track a piece from SCI's New Year's Run and the recently completed inaugural installment of Los Muertos con Queso.
